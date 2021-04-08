Kenyan firm to sell BIO-Key’s biometrics and IAM solutions in channel program expansion

BIO-key International has announced that its PortalGuard cloud-based Identity as a Service (IDaaS) solution and its biometric hardware and software solutions will be marketed by Kristel Communications Ltd to commercial and government accounts in Kenya and other fast growing East African markets.

This comes as BIO-key through the addition of the Kenya-based cybersecurity solutions provider to its Channel Alliance Partner Program in Africa.

The cybersecurity solutions provider has a broad reseller network especially in the East Africa region and other latest technology solutions that complement PortalGuard IDaaS and BIO-key’s biometric offerings, the announcement stated.

“Our experience with selling cloud-delivered security solutions will be critical as we introduce the PortalGuard platform to our customers,” Kristel Communications Chief Executive Officer Ben Obinju said. “Our customers expect a reduced total cost of ownership by moving to a SaaS model of delivery since the overhead burden of hosting and maintaining the solution is no longer necessary. Many of our customers, such as those in financial services will also take advantage of the integrated biometric solutions that BIO-key offers,”

Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO of BIO-key International, expressed excitement that the company is expanding its foothold in Africa with his move, especially working with a company like Kristel with an enviable customer service record.

“Our IDaaS solution is a great fit for Kristel and their customers. IAM technology needs to be flexible, available everywhere, and highly reliable, allowing customers to focus on their mission. Integrated biometrics is also extremely important for many of Kristel’s target markets. Kristel has outstanding experience selling cybersecurity solutions in Kenya and other countries in East Africa. They have developed a strong reseller network throughout the region and provide excellent support, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction,” said DePasquale.

The company recently highlighted the prospects of its African expansion plan and its channel partner program in an earnings announcement.

BIO-key is optimistic its PortalGuard IDaaS will experience strong growth, noting a prediction made by Gartner even before the pandemic that the use of IAM delivered via SaaS by midsize and larger organizations will increase to serve most of their identity needs, as well as growth in biometric authentication because of decreasing deployment costs, better security and user experience.

BIO-key says the PortalGuard IDaaS solution has unmatched security, flexibility, ease of deployment and supports fifteen different authentication factors, which allows customers across many industries to become secure “cloud first” businesses.

BIO-key recently announced follow-on orders for its biometric access control solution.

