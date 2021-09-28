Humanode testnet probes structural limits of cryptobiometric blockchain system

Humanode has launched its first testnet, dubbed ‘Sachiel,’ to find the structural limitations of its blockchain system with ‘cryptobiometric’ identity-based consensus.

The company will onboard users in batches of 50 to trial biometric enrollment, block validation, and transactions using the technology, as well as participate in FaceTec’s liveness bug bounty program.

FaceTec was revealed as Humanode’s face biometrics and liveness partner in an August announcement.

Sachiel is described by Humanode as an Aura and Grandpa testnet based on Substrate consensus modules modified to support biometric authentication.

Humanode plans to run a series of testnets, in order to temper the system and build a strong enough foundation to support millions of future users, as well as discover the system’s current structural limitations.

“Our main goal at this time is to test the network capacity, sibyl resistance, liveness detection, and security, so testnet users will be required to participate in liveness detection once in every 72 hours,” says Humanode Co-founder Victor Smirnov. “We will be doing extensive testing, and expect the network to initially go down quite a bit, and the user experience may also be stressful at the start, but the more people participate and get involved in the testnet, the stronger the system will grow, and the more rewarding it will be.”

Sachiel supports Linux, macOS and Windows, in combination with iOS and Android, and Humanode says the testnet will be implemented with modest hardware requirements.

Humanode’s mainnet launch is planned for June 2022, and priority consideration for the first generation of human nodes will be given to active testnet users, the company says.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | blockchain | cryptobiometric | digital identity | FaceTec | Humanode | onboarding