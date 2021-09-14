IriTech and Partron partner on iris biometrics for mixed reality applications

IriTech and electronic component provider Partron Co. Ltd. have announced a new partnership that will focus on the development of a camera module featuring both iris identification and eye-tracking capabilities.

The camera sensor will also integrate infrared (IR) LEDs, and is aimed at supporting augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) applications which could be used in forthcoming Metaverse-based applications from firms such as Facebook and Microsoft.

As part of the new collaboration, Partron will manufacture the camera module’s hardware, while IriTech will develop the device’s iris biometrics capabilities.

“IriTech has possessed key software components needed for a successful AR/VR/MR device,” said IriTech CEO Dr. Daehoon Kim, commenting on the news.

“With Partron’s expertise in camera sensor and optics design, we will be able to offer them in a compact and complete hardware and software package for optimal performance and cost.”

IriTech’s patented technology is reportedly capable of detecting the exact pupil/iris and iris/sclera borders for iris template generation and matching.

Iris biometrics solutions based on this technology were already deployed by IriTech in several countries around the world.

Now, the new partnership with Partron will enable the biometrics firm to move towards new applications.

“Partron expects the demand for camera modules for AR/VR/MR devices will grow exponentially due to the recent big investments in Metaverse ecosystem from Facebook, Microsoft, and the likes,” explained Mr. Aiden Kim, CMO of IriTech and VP of Partron.

“Existing devices usually use eye movement as a biometric identifier to identify the user but the accuracy of such biometric modality is not well studied,” Kim added. “With IriTech’s technology, our solution will surely enjoy the topnotch accuracy for which iris biometrics is well-known.”

IriTech also recently won the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity Pilot Implementation contract, which will enable the firm to deploy its iris scanning biometric device in the country in collaboration with the Sri Lankan government.

