Whoop gets intimate with biometric health-monitoring underwear

Whoop, maker of wrist-worn fitness trackers and analysis software, has expanded into clothes with built-in biometrics readers.

The news comes weeks after the startup raised $200 million in a series F venture round that was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Whoop‘s newest round values it at $3.6 billion.

The apparel — leggings, athletic boxers, sports bras, shorts and compression tops — can take readings on wearers’ torso, calf and waist. There is an “Intimates Collection” with bralettes and around-the-office boxer shorts. Prices range from $54 to $109.

Perhaps looking to Apple’s penchant for control, the unicorn is making the clothing, not contracting it out, according to Front Office Sports.

Its sensors pick up a number of biometric signals, including a pulse oximeter, skin temperature sensor and the clothing includes a so-called health monitor, which can track those indicators as well as heart and respiratory rates.

Apple and Facebook are among the many players in this market segment.

A Whoop membership, which includes a coaching platform, is required for automated analysis of biometric readings, for $18 per month.

The new line comes as company executives begin implementing expanded R&D budgets for wearable technology paid for by the new venture funding. Company executives say they will enter new markets and seek acquisitions.

One of Whoop’s recent partnerships involved a deal signed in the spring with CrossFit. Through the deal, Whoop’s biometric bracelet is the sport’s official wearable.

Also participating in the facility were IVP, Cavu Ventures, Thursday Ventures, GP Bullhound, Accomplice, NextView Ventures and Animal Capital, according to Whoop.

The company has raised $400 million so far.

Article Topics

biometric sensors | biometrics | fitness tracking | funding | healthcare | research and development | wearables | Whoop