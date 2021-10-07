Google adds voice biometrics to Contact Center AI platform

Aims to improve conversational applications for call center automation

Google has updated its Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI) platform to bring voice biometrics and conversational AI to call center applications.

The CCAI now includes a tool called Speaker ID, designed to allow callers to first enroll and then authenticate themselves using voice biometrics.

Speaker ID is text independent, meaning that once a user is enrolled, verification can be performed with an audio snippet as short as three seconds. No specific password phrase is required to identify the user through voice biometrics, so they will be able to authenticate themselves within the natural flow of conversation.

“We are excited to see Google bring [machine learning]-based speaker identification to CCAI,” commented Eric Rossman, VP of Technology Partners and Alliances at Avaya.

Speaker ID will be integrated within the Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI platform, with the Dialogflow CX virtual agents enabling various conversational experiences for callers.

“As a launch partner for Google Cloud CCAI, we have seen the impact that Google’s AI technology can have on contact centers,” Rossman added.

After the latest update, Dialogflow CX can also analyze audio sent for intent detection and entity extraction. The tool is available in both standard or advanced editions.

“Our customers are excited by the opportunity to add ML-based verification on top of their existing Dialogflow agents with no additional telephony or technology integrations necessary,” Rossman said.

Implementations in contact center software are a major growth area for voice biometrics in 2021.

Article Topics

