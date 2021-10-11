iDenfy selfie biometrics to help secure blockchain ecosystem for clinical trials

iDenfy has joined forces with blockchain solutions expert Triall to help ensure smooth-running clinical trials with biometric facial verification.

Netherlands-based Triall is in the process of building the world’s first tokenized ecosystem for more efficient running of clinical trials, leveraging a data-integrity focused blockchain infrastructure for better auditability and interoperability through isolated systems and parties involved in clinical research. Also included in the ecosystem is Triall’s TRL utility token, which is used in payments, P2P compensation, and governance functions.

iDenfy will provide Triall with know your customer (KYC) verification services, ensuring that the company meets all necessary KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance requirements using a broad range of global databases and digital identity verification through its selfie biometrics and ID document checks with liveness detection.

“We are delighted that Triall chose us as their partners. They stand out in their noble goal to accelerate medical research by making clinical trials smarter, safer, and more efficient. It is an honor to be working with them, especially in the context of a global pandemic, which proved how important medical research is. We look forward to the revolutionized digital Triall ecosystem and will clear the road ahead of obstacles they would face without us on the team,” said Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy.

iDenfy also recently announced a partnership with DoFinance to develop an ID verification service in order to switch from manual to automated ID document verification using iDenfy’s selfie biometrics and computer vision.

