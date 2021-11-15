Beyond Identity, BIO-key channel partnerships to boost enterprise access control

Passwordless digital identity management company Beyond Identity has announced a strategic partnership with cloud-based delivery consultant Atlas Identity to deliver BI solutions for passwordless IT environments in the UK.

The partnership comes in response to recent figures revealing that password compromise is the number one cause of ransomware attacks and other data breaches, and stolen credentials are at the heart of 85 percent of all cyberattacks, according to Beyond Identity.

These findings are supported by consumer demand, according to research published by the CMO Council, and research showing that the adoption of passwordless authentication is set to increase by 66 percent over the next two years.

Using the Beyond Identity platform, customers can eliminate passwords and enable frictionless multi-factor authentication (MFA) while implementing continuous, risk-based authentication. The platform also integrates with all leading single sign-on (SSO) solutions.

​​“Beyond Identity is delighted to partner with Atlas Identity, a leading UK consultancy who provide best-of-breed cloud-based Identity solutions as-a-service. Atlas Identity have a proven track record of providing cloud-based identity solutions to meet customer requirements, deliver tangible improvements in customer environments and rapidly deploy solutions. They have a deep technical knowledge and broad project experience to support clients with delivery of Beyond Identity solutions,” says David Ashfield, EMEA channel manager for Beyond Identity.

BIO-key onboards Cyberlitica to channel program

Bio-key International has announced that cyber threat intelligence services provider Cyberlitica will join the Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) provider’s Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) Program, which aims to adapt identity and access management for businesses.

Cyberlitica offers a comprehensive suite of products and services for both consumers and companies to defend against cyberattacks, while Bio-key’s PortalGuard​ platform reduces or eliminates password use, and can require biometric authentication for a user who is trying to access an application outside of their usual geography, among other measures.

“Because of the many high-profile companies and government agencies that we work with, Cyberlitica chooses its partners very carefully with a vetting process that’s one of the strictest in the industry. That’s why we chose BIO-key as our ‘Best of Breed’ partner for authentication. We know they have the products and services that our clients want and will service them with the support that each client needs to be successful in a very unpredictable world,” says Bob Schiff, founder and CEO, Cyberlitica.

Cyberlitica will be bringing experience with enterprise, government and consumer markets as well as dark-web and intelligence services.

PortalGuard won an ‘Access Management Solution of the Year’ award this year, and BIO-key has also recently launched a line of cryptographic security keys for FIDO2 MFA, including biometrics, in September.

