Shufti Pro provides biometric onboarding for NFT investors, payment solutions

Digital ID expert Shufti Pro has entered a new partnership with NFT solutions provider 99Starz. As part of the collaboration, crypto investors will be able to use Shufti Pro’s face biometric authentication and KYC (know-your-customer) technologies to complete the 99Starz onboarding process.

“Through this partnership, 99Starz will seamlessly onboard and authenticate the identity of their investors, fulfill KYC requirements, scale the speed and accuracy of investors’ screening while avoiding identity scams,” comments Shufti Pro CEO Victor Fredung.

This will reportedly aid 99Starz in enhancing the speed and accuracy of investor screening while eliminating identity and financial fraud with biometrics and ID document verification as the company works toward building the world’s largest NFT yield ecosystem.

From a technical standpoint, the decentralized finance (DeFi) yield protocol is a platform designed to enable individuals and companies to create a transparent, unbiased, and reliable network.

99Starz is using the technology with the goal of “creating the gig economy of the metaverse,” now with Shufti Pro’s support.

“Shufti Pro allows 99Starz to onboard investors in a timely and seamless manner,” says 99Starz CEO Luca Lamberti. “In a fast-paced industry like crypto, speed and trust are paramount to success. ShuftiPro is worth every penny.”

Opal picks Shufti Pro for biometric identity verification

Payments and financial services provider Opal has chosen Shufti Pro to provide seamless customer onboarding for its customers.

Opal delivers low-cost payment solutions, according to the announcement, and will now offer real-time customer onboarding and KYC checks with selfie biometrics and ID document verification for a convenient user journey.

“Shufti Pro helps us ensure our customers experience a fuss-free pleasant experience at the onboarding stage,” Opal Co-founder and CEO Lim Ming Wang comments. “It set us up in the right direction to provide our customers with additional positive experiences when they subsequently perform their transactions with us.”

The partnerships with 99Starz and Opal come days after Shufti Pro released a new white paper about biometric fraud trends during the upcoming holiday season, shortly after entering a new partnership with Russian SIM service provider Birk.

