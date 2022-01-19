ID4Africa LiveCasts: Season 4 Premiere

Online

January 26, 2022 at 13:30 GMT

The ID4Africa LiveCasts are back for an exceptional new season featuring innovative segments, even more expert guests, and major current topics being covered nowhere else! This 26th LiveCast will be a mega episode covering a variety of topics at the heart of the ID4D agenda, including:

1. The Trilogy Roundup: A much-requested roundup of the Movement’s hit LiveCast Trilogy ‘The Dark Side of Identity’. Hear what the experts thought were the major takeaways they did not want you to miss.

2. i-ON-UGANDA: This popular series returns to spotlight Identity Development in Uganda. In this episode, learn about NIRA’s progress towards digital identity inclusion, challenges faced, future projects and more.

3. Deconflicting the Many Notions of Digital Identity: This futuristic discussion and debate panel segment will tackle one of the most fundamental questions of our times- What is digital identity? NOT-TO-BE-MISSED!

