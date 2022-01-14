Idemia I&S patent filing for ID document scanning published

Idemia Identity & Security USA has had an application for an ID document-scanning patent published, while its French parent company Idemia has partnered with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) for joint research and development on solutions for faster, more secure online transactions.

The patent document for a ‘process for capturing content from a document’, published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Organization (USPTO) describes a system for capturing a good-quality image from identity cards and other documents so that data can be extracted from the image. The system would provide feedback, in the form of a visually represented token and instructions, to users on positioning the document and capture device to eliminate glare and other distortions. It could also generate composite images, provide a predefined capture border or “attribute value of the image data.”

The technology could potentially be implemented in ID document scanning systems like those used at borders, as well as for remote identity verification processes like know your customer (KYC) checks for user onboarding.

Idemia also launched a new security feature for ID documents, based on optical variable elements, in November.

Digital security R&D

The partnership with CEA will focus on fields like private data protection, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, according to the announcement. Idemia says its R&D efforts are already closely aligned with those of CEA, enabling easy collaboration on the development of new digital identity protection systems.

ID document scanning is presumably within scope.

Idemia also notes that it has almost 1,500 active patent families, mostly related to the above fields.

“I’m excited that we and CEA, both big tech research and innovation players, are to join forces to develop secured AI and cryptographics-based identity systems for crossing borders, access control and more, that car manufacturers, other businesses and governments will use, while guaranteeing private data privacy at all times,” comments Idemia Chief Technical Officer Jean-Christophe Fondeur.

