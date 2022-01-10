TendedBar to expand automated drinks and biometric payment service with $5M fundraise

TendedBar, which is partnered up with Trueface to provide biometric payments, has raised $5 million in a Series A funding round to support its launch of automated bartending services into concert, entertainment and sports venues across America.

The investment was led by Base Capital, with participation from Platform Ventures and private investor Craig Musgrove. The company says it plans to use the funds to fuel its expansion of automated cocktail service with safe access, less time waiting in lines, and an improved overall experience throughout 2022.

The company’s biometrics-backed automated bartender service are also being deployed at the Professional Golf Association’s (PGA’s) Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, the company announced on LinkedIn.

Tendedbar struck a deal for self-serve concessions at Jacksonville Jaguars games, revealed last September, and also provides its services at Daily’s Place and Vyster Memorial Arena. An article published by TendedBar also recommends the service for theatres, resorts and hotels, and bars and restaurants, among other venues.

IDmission provides digital ID integration for TendedBar.

“Venues, events and sports leagues are focused on ways to improve the fan experience through automation technology,” states Justin Honeysuckle, co-founder of TendedBar. “We are bullish on the future of automation and TendedBar’s role in the fan experience thanks to partners like Pangiam, whose company TrueFace has solidified our facial-recognition technology and ID Mission for seamlessly integrating identity solutions into our customer journey through multi-factor authentication.”

Trueface was acquired by Pangiam shortly before TendedBar’s Jaguar’s deal was announced last year, and its CEO Shaun Moore recently told Biometric Update that the partnership dates back to 2019, but he is now seeing an increase in engagement for biometrics-backed touchless event processes.

Representatives of Viewside Capital and Platform Ventures are joining TendedBar’s Board of Directors.

