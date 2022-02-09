BIO-key expands IAM biometric solution clientele with new partnership

BIO-key has announced Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, as the latest client on the list of partnerships for the deployment of its PortalGuard IAM biometric platform, including WEB-key biometric authentication, to deliver cost-effective and modern security controls for access to all its enterprise resources.

According to BIO-key, the County has opted for firm’s PIV-Pro fingerprint readers for office users, while those working remotely will use the WEB-key MobileAuth application with PalmPositive for biometric palm authentication. BIO-key is delivering the service in collaboration with partner, iT1.

The County opted for the PortalGuard strong multi-factor biometric authentication (MFA) access control system which supports insurance requirements for cybersecurity. The solution was selected over other competing ones thanks to its flexible MFA capabilities and tight integration with highly secure Identity-Bound Biometrics.

It adds that WEB-key’s multiple biometric authentication options incorporated by the County’s IT team is to prove each user’s true identity instead of merely validating their hardware device, as this delivers much stronger protection against cyber security threats while also making it easier to access county systems.

Zim Jackson, Partner Program Manager at iT1 says: “iT1 partnered with BIO-key to address our customers’ need for a flexible, cost-effective, and proven identity and access management solution. Additionally, it was important for us to partner with a group that could extend the quality of customer support our customers expect. Being selected by the Rio Arriba County government to provide a trusted IAM platform demonstrates the strength of our combined capabilities.”

“Our partnership with iT1 provides valuable IAM solutions to County governments that are dealing with a cascade of ransomware attacks targeting the public sector at the same time they are struggling to provide and manage more services online during the COVID-19 pandemic,” comments Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard.

“Rio Arriba represents the fifth new county government customer we’ve added from five different states, in the last two months. Our growing traction in this market is a direct reflection of the security, ease of deployment, and value our solutions provide.”

BIO-key recently acquired Swivel Secure Europe to expand its multi-factor authentication services in the European, Middle East and African markets.

