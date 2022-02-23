Identity Management Symposium

Oxon Hill, Maryland

April 6-7, 2022

DSI’s 8th Annual Identity Management Symposium will focus on the technologies and policies necessary for the further development of identity and access management used by DoD, DHS, Law Enforcement, and the Federal Government.

This forum will convene members of DoD, DHS, USG, and their industry partners in a town-hall style forum to discuss and further development of IDAM solutions and biometric technology in support of the Warfighter and national security interests.

Article Topics

access management | biometrics | conferences | Defense Strategies Institute | identity management | national security | U.S. Government