VU MFA and biometrics chosen for Telefónica Tech enterprise security service

Telefónica Tech and cybersecurity company VU announced an agreement to collaborate on a global service named ‘Access & Authentication,’ that uses zero-trust mechanisms based on adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), and facial recognition and voice biometrics to protect organizations from theft and misuse of corporate credentials.

Sebastián Stranieri, CEO of VU, says, “We are pleased to have Telefónica Tech again as a strategic partner for our development in the region. I am confident that Spanish companies will soon be able to benefit from the next level of cyber security that VU wants to bring to them.”

A press release states that the Access & Authentication service offers zero-trust security for cloud, hybrid or on-premise environments using VU’s security technology. VU provides facial and voice recognition systems, including biometric authentication for video conferencing.

Access & Authentication is described as featuring MFA, single sign-on, and identity federation functionality, to ensure security and authentication across different applications and corporate systems. The release adds that Access & Authentication is offered in software-as-a-service mode, can integrate with Active Directory, and be incorporated into any corporate resource, like VPNs, Intranets, applications and Office 365. The biometric service utilizes popular integrations and protocols like SAML2, OIDC, Radius, as well as APIs.

“Protection against the theft of corporate credentials is one of the main challenges facing cybersecurity in digital transformation processes,” says María Jesús Almazor, CEO of cybersecurity and cloud at Telefónica Tech. “The Access & Authentication service, which we are launching with the technology of our partner VU, will allow organizations to solve this problem by offering access management with Zero-Trust security measures, through the use of advanced, granular and scalable multi-factor authentication systems,” Almazor concludes.

Telefónica Tech says Access & Authentication consolidates its collaborative relationship with VU and continues the development of joint services linked to identity management and biometric authentication.

Telefónica’s open innovation hub in Latin America, Wayra Hispam, is reported to have participated in VU’s latest $12 million investment round. VU was chosen because of its disruptive potential for the defense of any organization, according to the announcement.

Article Topics

biometrics | cybersecurity | facial recognition | identity management | multi-factor authentication | research and development | single sign-on | Telefónica Tech | voice biometrics | VU Security