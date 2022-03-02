Key hires at Integrated Biometrics, Zetes, BioCatch, Simprints, Iris ID

Fingerprint scanner manufacturer Integrated Biometrics has appointed Eleanor Benson as sales vice president of EMEA and Robert Jones as sales director of EMEA.

Prior to their promotions, Benson has been the company’s director of European Sales since 2016, while Jones joined Integrated Biometrics in 2018 as sales manager for Africa.

The executive hires will build on Integrated Biometrics’s participation in the Trade Wind forum in Dubai, in order to launch a new expansion operation in the Middle East.

“Eleanor and Robert’s promotions are based on their extremely successful history at [Integrated Biometrics],” comments the company’s EVP Global Sales and Marketing David Gerulski.

“Frankly, these two individuals have taken a lot of business from our competition in past years, and I wish the team the best in their new endeavor.”

In other news, Integrated Biometrics also promoted former CTO Fred Frye to Chief Scientist.

During his time at the firm, Frye led the development of the firm’s proprietary light-emitting sensor (LES) technology behind Integrated Biometrics’s FBI-certified fingerprint sensors, as well as the company’s presentation attack detection (PAD) technology.

“I’m honored by IB’s recognition and proud of the work we’ve accomplished to date,” Frye says, commenting on the news.

“I anticipate the new role will allow me greater opportunity to pursue my passions and continue to advance our biometric capabilities for easier and more accurate, indestructible, high quality, and affordable solutions for our customers in law enforcement, national ID, election integrity, and border control.”

Zetes announces new CEO hire

Pierre Lambert will take over Alain Wirtz as Zetes CEO, moving from a CFO position.

Following the appointment, Lambert will work towards furthering technological and business progress for the company.

“I am absolutely confident that the new Zetes management team will lead further customer success and take the business forward, innovating and building up growth continuously,” Wirtz says.

Ronny Depoortere has been promoted to the position of Zetes People ID Division president, having been senior vice president of the division since 2002. During Depoortere’s time as SVP of the division, it won major digital ID contracts including for Belgium’s ID card and passport, and international projects. Wirtz previously helmed the People ID Division, in addition to holding the CEO role.

The company also confirmed they will announce a new CFO “in due course.”

SITA likewise has announced a new CEO this week, promoting David Lavorel, who has led multiple business units within SITA, to the top job. The 20-year SITA veteran replaces outgoing CEO Barbara Dalibard.

BioCatch promotes Eyran Blumberg to COO

Behavioral biometrics expert BioCatch has promoted Vice President of Solutions, Eyran Blumberg, to Chief Operating Officer.

Blumberg will replace Gadi Mazor, who was recently promoted to CEO of BioCatch and discussed his promotion and company’s plans with Biometric Update last month.

“From the many years of working with Eyran, I know that his extensive experience in the behavioral biometrics space will serve BioCatch well and help elevate our customers’ high level of satisfaction as well as strengthen cross-organization cooperation between the teams in our various regions,” Mazor comments.

“BioCatch’s uniqueness lies in the uncompromising professionalism and dedication of its employees, and Eyran is a prime example of this. I look forward to working with Eyran to expand our operations into new business areas and regions.”

Simprints appoints new Director of Partnerships

Simprints has appointed Ejemhen Esangbedo as its new Director of Partnerships.

The company made the announcement in a Linkedin post, saying that her current work brings together her love for directing strategy, partnering, and social justice.

“In her spare time, she is a trustee of a rape crisis center, a volunteer at an immigration detention center, and is about to take up a school governorship. Welcome to Simprints, Eje!” the post reads.

Before joining Simprints, Esangbedo was Head of Fundraising and Investor Relations at Reall, an investment company specializing in affordable homes.

Iris ID welcomes new Regional Manager

Iris ID has announced the appointment of Seyit Ali Kaya as the new Regional Manager for operations in Turkey, surrounding countries, and Eastern Europe.

Kaya brings to Iris ID over 15 years of expertise in sales, marketing, and business Development, particularly in relation to biometrics products, digital technology, and consumer electronics.

“We see Turkey, its surrounding countries, and Eastern Europe offering Iris ID tremendous growth opportunities,” says the company’s vice president of global sales and business development, Mohammed Murad.

“We’re confident Seyit Ali, with his high-tech experience throughout the region, will help us increase business with existing and new customers.”

Vsblty adds retail expertise to board

David Roth, CEO of global marketing giant WPP’s global retail practice The Store and chairman of WPP BAV, has been appointed to Vsblty’s Board of Directors.

The company says Roth’s role as a non-executive director represents a step forward in its strategy to boost its strategic leadership and increase its footprint in the $100 billion retail media market.

“SaaM [‘The Store as a Market] represents a complete alteration and disruption in the way brands communicate directly and more effectively with their customers,” says Vsblty Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton. “And brands will pay retailers for the increasingly available data about shopping and purchase behavior that reveals predictive patterns.”

