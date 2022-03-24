Pindrop voice biometrics integrated into Bandwidth contact center platform

Voice biometrics services provider Pindrop has entered a new partnership with enterprise cloud communications company Bandwidth to make its authentication technology easily available to more businesses.

The move will see the integration of Pindrop voice biometric authentication within the Bandwidth platform for contact centers.

“This integration is another significant step forward in our strategy to become the network platform of choice for enterprise cloud contact centers,” comments Bandwidth’s Chief Product Officer John Bell. “With this partnership, Pindrop’s technology can help future-proof against evolving security issues in voice calling, with the added convenience and speed of an out-of-the-box solution with Bandwidth.”

According to the executive, the new collaboration also aims to eliminate issues connected with enterprises having to use complex on-premises equipment to connect third-party platforms such as Pindrop or perform time-consuming integrations with Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platforms.

Instead, enterprises moving to a digital CCaaS solution can now access a “Bring Your Own Carrier” (BYOC) model using Bandwidth, which features Pindrop’s biometric authentication solution already integrated.

“Creating a great call center experience not only requires streamlined interaction time, but also a customer-first mindset, providing a better user experience while protecting customer accounts with next-level authentication,” says Gahn Lane, VP of Global Partners and Alliances at Pindrop. “Bandwidth’s cutting-edge, cloud-native platform streamlines the management and growth of our voice authentication and meets customers’ needs with ease.”

But the company’s partnership with Pindrop is not the first one for the voice biometrics firm in 2022. Pindrop partnered with Five9 and Genesys in January to offer its technology to their contact centers, in collaboration with Nuance.

More recently, Pindrop commissioned a new study, together with SecureAuth, into passwordless authentication and voice biometric systems for identity verification.

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | call centers | cloud services | enterprise | identity verification | Pindrop | voice biometrics