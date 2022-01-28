Pindrop forms, Nuance extends cloud voice biometrics partnerships for call centers

Voice authentication service providers Pindrop and Nuance created and continued partnerships with Five9 and Genesys to offer their technology to contact centers. The partnerships highlight the rising reliance of voice biometrics as an authentication method as contact centers and companies around the world continue to weather the surge in fraud attempts.

Five9 and Pindrop partner for cloud computing security and voice authentication

Pindrop announced a partnership with Five9 to expand its biometric voice authentication, fraud detection and call intelligence technologies around the world.

“As we head into 2022, a key focus for our business is to make voice authentication technology more widely accessible and beneficial to businesses across a variety of industries,” says Gahn Lane, vice president of global partners and alliances at Pindrop.

A statement by Pindrop notes that the call center industry is grappling with an expected year-over-year increase in fraud and cybercrime attempts, and a rise in user traffic which threatens the quality of customer service. Collin Davis, the CTO of Pindrop, wrote in an Industry Insight for Biometrics Update that the COVID-19 pandemic upended how fraudsters work over the phone and affected behavior at contact centers.

Walt Rossi, vice president of business development at Five9 says, “Now more than ever, contact centers are hyper-focused on improving both user security and customer experience. Partnering with Pindrop gives our customers more choice in addressing both those needs simultaneously and will allow more organizations to protect sensitive customer information and prevent fraud with voice authentication technology.”

The partnership will open Pindrop’s Protect, Passport and VeriCall Technology to the Five9 CX Marketplace. The selection offers interactive voice response monitoring and intelligent fraud analytics, voice biometrics, and machine learning analysis to verify the source of a call.

Lane comments, “by partnering with Five9, we are able to effectively expand Pindrop’s reach to customers in key sectors such as retail, healthcare and higher education. We are excited to kick off our partnership, and look forward to seeing it evolve and mature over the remainder of the year.”

Pindrop’s partnership with Five9 is the latest update to Pindrop’s cloud computing business, after the company launched a European-based cloud service to better serve European enterprises in April 2021.

Nuance contact center cloud partnership with Genesys extended

Nuance announced it would extend its strategic partnership with Genesys, which will continue to provide Genesys Cloud CX customers access to Nuance Contact Center AI.

Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager of Genesys Cloud CX, comments, “Nuance and Genesys are both dedicated to delivering flexible, future-proof options for our shared customers while working closely to advance the state-of-the-art in intelligent, omnichannel customer engagement solutions.”

Genesys Cloud CX utilizes cloud strategies and biometrics-based authentication and fraud prevention solutions through its API-first approach, which align with Nuance’s set of open, modular cloud services spanning conversational AI, agent AI and security AI. Additionally, Nuance provides a cloud-agnostic framework with intelligent engagement services and back-end integrations.

“The continuing acceleration of digital transformation means providing customers with a combination of advanced capabilities in a CCaaS [Contact Center as a Service] model,” says Robert Weideman, executive vice president and general manager of enterprise at Nuance. “By integrating our proven enterprise-grade conversational AI, biometric security, and Nuance Mix tooling technologies with Genesys Cloud CX, we are giving organizations the power they need to meet customer expectations today and the flexibility to take advantage of new technologies to address future opportunities.”

Earlier this month, Opus Research named Nuance a ‘leader’ in the platform provider category in the ‘2022 Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Intelliview’ report. The European Union also approved its almost $20 billion merger with Microsoft in December 2021, after questions were raised by the EU’s antitrust body.

