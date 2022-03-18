Veridos unveils mobile biometric DNA solution at World Police Summit 2022

Germany-based identity solutions provider Veridos has unveiled a new mobile biometric solution based on DNA identification at the World Police Summit in Dubai earlier this week.

Called VeriDNA, the new biometric solution is based on DNA pattern recognition and unique DNA IDs. The tool was developed to provide governments with a comprehensive technology package for the verification of individuals that both protect their privacy and could be used on the go.

“We are pleased to be part of the World Police Summit and to help shape the trends in state-of-the-art identification solutions. With VeriDNA we are unveiling the next generation of reliable and secure identification solutions,” explains Veridos’ new CEO Marc-Julian Siewert.

In addition, the executive said that while the VeriDNA solution effectively records individuals’ DNA, the information is not stored in its entirety within the platform. Instead, DNA IDs are only stored as unique identifying codes.

“At the same time, the individual’s privacy is protected to the highest degree, as the DNA IDs used consist only of an anonymous sequence of numbers and do not store any other characteristics,” Siewert adds.

The information is then designed to be checked against specific checkpoints of the national ID infrastructure.

“Governments can easily integrate the product into their existing border control systems ­– whether stationary at airports or mobile at the border.”

The company also pitched its Veridos Inspection Kit and VeriGO Drive ID for border checks and mobile driver’s license (mDL) verification, respectively, at the Summit.

Biometric solutions based on DNA and used to confirm parent-child relationships at the nation’s borders were recently under scrutiny in the U.S.

