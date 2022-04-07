1Kosmos adds US driver’s license database biometric calls to onboarding platform

Users of the BlockID platform provided by 1Kosmos will be able to henceforth conduct digital identity verification processes with biometric comparisons to the driver’s license images stored by state motor vehicles departments.

This follows a partnership engaged between the digital ID proofing and passwordless authentication company and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), according to an announcement.

The integration of the BlockID platform with the AAMVA will enable automated customer onboarding by employers, government agencies and financial service providers by ensuring that a driver’s license provided by a new employee, citizen or customer actually belongs to them, based on record from a nationwide registry of motor vehicles (RMV).

The integration, according to 1Kosmos, will meet customer’s need for automated and accurate identity-proofing which many organizations are increasingly going for in today’s highly digitized world.

“It’s now common knowledge that fake driver’s licenses are freely available for purchase by anyone on the internet. This integration with AAMVA provides instant verification as to whether or not a driver’s license entered into BlockID is authentic,” said Javed Shah, VP of Product Management for 1Kosmos.

With the integration, the BlockID system will be able to not only match live images against the AAMVA’s biometric data, and also check the information on the license to determine if the document is falsified, the announcement notes.

1Kosmos recently concluded a partnership with AuthenticID to offer customers secure digital identity proofing and authentication services.

