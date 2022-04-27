FaceTec pitches liveness detection to authenticate social media users, fight spam

FaceTec seeks a more active role performing anti-spoofing and anti-spam bot activities with face biometrics for social media companies, according to a company announcement.

“We work with many of the largest dating apps and e-commerce sites in the world to stop catphishing, fake accounts, and fraud,” says Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec. “But we have been disappointed that more social media companies haven’t been proactive in seeking out our privacy-preserving, on-prem 3D Liveness, and Age Check capabilities.”

Tussy suggests that social media companies were lagging behind on halting spam bots because “it would’ve negatively affected user metrics.” However, he does say that the social media companies appear to be taking a more active role now, and that FaceTec is ready to “empower social media with 3D Liveness detection to ensure that only real humans are allowed on the platforms.”

It is part of a new campaign from FaceTec to “Defeat the spam bots, and authenticate all humans” on all social media platforms. The company performs authentication services for tokenized social media company Voice with face biometrics. The phrase in quotes is from prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk, who claims an intention to reform the social media platform.

The company also claims to perform over 600 million 3D liveness checks annually for hundreds of customers around the world. It made mention of its $200,000 bounty program that FaceTec says has defended against 110,000 spoof and bypass attacks.

FaceTec showed a strong financial performance in 2021 driven by demand for its liveness check services, though it is also wrestling with a legal dispute against iProov over its biometric liveness detection patents.

