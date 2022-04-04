FinGo enters gaming market with biometric age verification, payments

FinGo has joined the gaming sector with a NYCE International partnership to provide age verification and transactions with its finger vein biometric technology.

The British fintech company, which has an established presence in banking and finance, will join with the subsidiary of Hong Kong investment company The Global Chain to introduce its biometric system based on Hitachi technology to verify ages and allow cashless payments for bars, casinos, and other in-person entertainment venues, along with online gaming, a press release says.

The finger vein biometric enrolls the user’s unique vein pattern with an infrared scanner that links the template to a FinGo account that links to a verified ID and digital wallet to enable payments. From there, it can serve as age verification, ID, and a wallet for venues that offer FinGo.

Simon Binns, FinGo’s chief commercial officer, says, “We are thrilled to partner with NYCE, enabling our entry into the growing gaming market. The team has a track record for innovation, coupled with a deep knowledge and experience of the gaming industry. We are confident our biometric platform will help to solve age verification issues within in-person gaming, and open up new opportunities for this diverse, valuable and highly regulated industry.”

Noting the possibility of biometrics to future-proof businesses in gaming and adhere to age regulations in the industry, NYCE managing partner Harmen Brenninkmeijer says, “FinGo’s identity and payment expertise will enable a better gaming experience for operators and players, supporting player convenience and compliance.”

FinGo has seen its finger vein biometric used for a range of applications in Manchester in payments, in Egypt’s national ID system, and forged a partnership with Mastercard to widen its payments business.

The FinGo and NYCE biometric application for gaming will be previewed at the ICE Totally Gaming show in London from April 12th to April 14th.

