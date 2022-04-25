Hitachi LG, CardLab, Shufti Pro, Datasonic win accolades for biometric products

Women leaders in cybersecurity

A joint venture with Hitachi and LG won a design award for its facial recognition smart signage system, CardLab was named for cybersecurity innovation by Business World Magazine, Shufti Pro earned recognition for digital identity and verification solutions by the International Business Magazine Awards, and Datasonic has been awarded for its role in Malaysia’s IT sector. The Software Report also named its top 25 women leaders in cybersecurity, including three recipients from biometrics providers.

Hitachi-LG Data Storage wins design award for smart signage with facial recognition

Hitachi-LG Data Storage (HLDS), a joint venture between Hitachi and LG, took home the iF Design Award 2022 for its smart signage system that uses face biometrics to aid customers and manage employees.

The award was handed out by International Forum Design, a German marketing consulting firm with a specialty for design. It awarded HLDS the honor for its ‘Safe Pass Plus’ facial recognition smart signage system that is equipped with a 29-inch vertical touch screen with a simplified layout that is said to match décor and can be fixed to the floor or a table to meet customer needs. Its camera also comes equipped with a heat sensor and facial recognition software, which allows it to biometrically identify faces to perform entry approvals, customer management, attendance management of employees, and detect signs of infectious disease.

While LG has products and contracts for its facial recognition cameras for automobiles and 3D smart cameras, it is relatively new ground for Hitachi, with its concentration on finger vein technology to biometrically authenticate individuals.

CardLab takes innovative cybersecurity solution prize

CardLab was named as the most secure and innovative cybersecurity protection solution by Business World Magazine for its smart cards that incorporate biometrics.

“It is no surprise to us at all that CardLab ApS keeps winning awards and expanding its reach, as global interest in its sophisticated, extensively researched products continues to rise,” says Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities, an investor in CardLab. Towle adds that US Capital Global Securities is supporting CardLab with a $10 million equity offering to fulfill its pending orders.

The Danish company was also nominated for four more awards by World Business Outlook for ‘Best Card Security Solutions Provider Denmark 2022.’

Frank Sandeløv, CEO at CardLab, comments that the company has been receiving requests around the world for its biometric access cards such as a hearing aid company, cybersecurity company in Europe, and data security firms. Sandeløv also gave an update on the company’s upcoming products, saying that the Agnosco biometric cards are “almost complete” and the eSignus HashWallet cards are ready for volume production.

Shufti Pro honored for verification technology

Shufti Pro was listed by International Business Magazine as the best provider of verification solutions used in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The London-based identity verification company received the ‘Best Digital Identity Verification Solutions MENA 2022’ and ‘Best Verification Services Provider MENA 2022’ awards for its combination of AI, biometrics, and machine learning to ensure compliance and customer identity.

Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro, says the awards, “validate our efforts to offer effective KYC solutions that benefit businesses in improving operational efficiency and client experience. We are honoured to provide configurable KYC/AML solutions that are imperative to fulfil compliance requirements.”

It is the latest prize that Shufti Pro has won, with the company taking home the ‘Top RegTech Startup’ award by Tracxn earlier this month.

Datasonic biometric e-gate awarded

Datasonic has been honored at the Malaysia Technology Excellence Awards 2022 with the ‘Cybersecurity – Non-profit or Government Organizations Award’ for its self-service biometric e-gate used in automatic border control systems.

The first generation of Datasonic’s electronic gates features 15-second average clearance times for travelers, the second generation adds passport scanning, and the GR-1000 provides multi-modal biometrics capture. The KF-20 and MG 2000 gates, meanwhile, provide various security documents to further expand the scenarios Datasonic’s biometric gates can be deployed to address.

Biometrics figures among top women leaders in cybersecurity

Notable names from the biometrics and digital identity industry made it to the list of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity of 2022 by The Software Report, that recognize excellence in the field.

Figures include Sara Shekel, chief delivery officer for AU10TIX, an Israeli digital identity company that applies face biometrics for fraud prevention, know your customer, and customer onboarding. Shekel was acclaimed for her over 20 years of experience in the industry, ability to navigate complex projects with creativity, and having built teams and partnerships around the world.

ID.me’s chief experience officer Lisa Maynard was named for her success in tailoring customer experiences and improving identity protection outcomes for clients. ID.me has faced the hot seat in recent months for its facial recognition systems in use by the U.S. federal government over delays, alleged misrepresentations of how its technology works, and disparities with people with darker skin.

Christine Kaszubski, chief people officer of voice biometrics provider Pindrop, was chosen for her position as a human resource leader with extensive experience across multiple global industries and functions.

Article Topics

AU10TIX | awards | biometrics | CardLab | cybersecurity | Datasonic | digital identity | Hitachi-LG Data Storage | ID.me | Pindrop | Shufti Pro