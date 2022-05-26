Digital ID providers awarded for service to key segments, workplace culture, innovation

Ping Identity has been recognized as the Top Workplace by the Denver Post, and Paycode was selected as the Winner of the Mondato Awards for Innovation in Digital Finance. iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance technology won a Gold in the U.S. Govies Government Security Awards, Prove’s Co-founder and CEO Rodger Desai has been identified as a product leader, and Hummingbirds AI was recognized at the Embedded Vision Summit awards.

iProov recognized at US Govies Government Security Awards

iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance technology won Gold in the U.S. Govies Government Security Awards in the category of User Authentication / Identification / Credentialing and Management.

The event, hosted by Security Today magazine since 2009, is designed to recognize and honor outstanding government security products in a variety of categories.

iProov’s face biometrics is used by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to enable public sector agencies to make more services available digitally (e.g. enabling individuals to securely apply for benefit programs or renew a driver’s license online).

The company is currently involved in a legal dispute with FaceTec, and recently filed a countersuit against the competitor.

Ping Identity recognized by Denver Post

Ping Identity has been named as a ‘Top Workplace of 2022’ by The Denver Post.

The list is compiled annually by the local Denver workforce, rating their employers in seven areas.

These are alignment, coaching, connection, engagement, performance, and ‘the basics,’ which include pay, benefits and training.

“Ping Identity’s amazing employees have allowed us to grow, innovate and thrive during an otherwise challenging time for businesses,” comments the company’s CEO Andre Durand.

“Because of their commitment to excellence, we have been able to continue delivering seamless and secure digital experiences to customers when they needed it most.”

The award comes days after Ping Identity reported its annual recurring revenue growth accelerated for the fifth consecutive quarter in Q1 2022.

Paycode wins Mondato Award for Innovation in Digital Finance

The company made the announcement in a LinkedIn post, according to which Paycode was one of six finalists selected from 30 entrants to pitch at the Mondato Summit Africa in Maputo, Mozambique.

“We were proud to be named the winner amidst a group of extremely strong pitch competitors including Waynbo, Inclusivity Solutions, PesaKit, Citibeats, and MóvelCare Tele-Seguros,” the company wrote.

The win follows an investment by Investment One Financial Services which took a stake in Paycode in November 2021.

Prove’s CEO mentioned in Product 50 list

Rodger Desai, Prove’s co-founder and CEO, has been named in Product 50, a list of prominent global product leaders.

The list, which was distilled from more than 800 applications, includes executives from Amazon Web Services, American Express, Google, and Lyft, among others.

“I’m honored to be named to the Product 50 among such an impressive group of global product leaders,” comments Desai.

“Our mission is to ultimately drive inclusion in the digital economy through phone-centric identity, and as 2022 proves to be an inflection point for digital identity, we continue to innovate to provide our users seamless digital experiences, while combating fraud and keeping consumers safe.”

Prove also recently announced it featured on The Financial Times’ list: The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies of 2022.

Hummingbirds AI wins Judges’ Award at Embedded Vision Summit

Hummingbirds AI won the award for its cloud-independent app GuacamoleID, an on-device authentication tool that uses video-based biometrics to authenticate workers and customers.

Particularly, the company won the 2022 Vision Tank, a competition organized by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance at the Embedded Vision Summit.

The conference recognized the best new ventures using visual AI and computer vision in their products, and the winners were awarded a $5,000 cash prize and a one-year membership in the Edge AI and Vision Alliance.

The award comes months after Hummingbirds AI presented its biometric facial recognition platform at SXSW Pitch.

Article Topics

awards | biometrics | digital identity | Hummingbirds AI | iProov | Paycode | Ping Identity | Prove