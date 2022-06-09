Advance.AI liveness detection first in Southeast Asia to pass iBeta test

Singapore-based digital identity verification provider Advance.AI announced its biometric liveness detection products have passed iBeta’s Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) test in compliance with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 30107-3 standard.

ISO 30107-3 describes a testing and reporting framework, and sits in the middle between Part 1, which establishes a framework for biometric presentation attack detection, and part 2 that refers to data formats. Part 4 extends the testing profile to mobile devices.

For more information about PAD and the ISO 30107 standards, you can follow this link.

According to the company’s Product Director, Steven Zhou, the presentation attack detection accreditation is testament to Advance.AI’s liveness detection’s capabilities to help customers meet global standards when deploying biometrics.

“Navigating complex regulatory and compliance standards is one of the biggest challenges for today’s businesses, especially in the financial services, fintech and Web3.0 industries,” the executive explains, commenting on the news.

“Receiving this globally recognised security standard gives our clients and partners the re-assurance that our comprehensive market-leading solutions are compliant, high quality and meet global standards.”

The accreditation comes months after Advance.AI’s parent company Advance Intelligence Group announced it was in preliminary talks with financers to raise US$300 million.

More recently, Michael Calma, the new Philippines country manager for Advance.AI, discussed the use of artificial intelligence in cryptocurrency as an accelerator for financial inclusion during an interview with The Manila Times.

