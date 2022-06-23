Flash a QR and your face biometrics and American will put you in a jet seat

Mobile IDs are coming to American Airlines customers.

The company is using facial recognition to verify U.S. passenger information, enabling a flier to move through check points with their phone (with a QR code), their face and their willingness to share some biometric data with the Department of Homeland Security.

It will work through a partnership with Airside and Thales, for residents of all states supporting driver’s license data verification. So, not Alaska, Oklahoma, New Hampshire or West Virginia.

To get their American Airlines mobile ID, customers will need a Transportation Security Administration PreCheck account, enabling them to bypass long lines at airport security.

Also needed: an AAdvantage loyalty account, either a driving license or a U.S. passport, a new app and a flight originating at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, where American is based.

The company says it has plans to expand the program to Miami International, Phoenix Sky Harbor International and Washington Reagan National.

The required Airside Digital ID app for iOS or Android is free to download. Using it, an American customer would take a picture in the app, scan their license or passport and type their AAdvantage account number.

Embedded Thales biometric software will compare the license information submitted against motor vehicle department databases across the country. Passport data will be verified by chip in the passport itself.

