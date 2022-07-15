Ariadnext to provide KYC checks, biometric ID verification for fintechs through new partner

Ariadnext has partnered with fintech infrastructure provider FintechOS to offer digital ID verification and biometric services to the latter’s clients in strategic markets.

IDnow group company Ariadnext will provide remote identity proofing, digital identity, e-signature and document security services to boost FintechOS’ know your customer standards and help its customers meet compliance requirements.

The markets targeted by the partners are in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

FintechOS has been investing in its digital onboarding solution to provide seamless user experiences while meeting European and local regulatory requirements for KYC, AML and GDPR, according to the announcement.

“Our remote identity proofing services have proven themselves to be the first choice for some of the biggest companies across Europe, which is a testament to the levels of security and fraud assurance we continuously offer our customers,” says Ariadnext Deputy General Manager Bertrand Bouteloup. “Our innovative hybrid solution, IDCheck.io, offers a seamless and fully digital eKYC for end clients in a couple of minutes, compliant with ETSI TS 119-461. Partnering with FintechOS allows to provide turnkey services to financial institutions and banks under the ADR regulation across Europe.”

IDCheck.io offers selfie biometrics, and Ariadnext added liveness detection provided from BioID in late-2020.

“We’re delighted to expand the collaboration with Ariadnext and further create choice in our ecosystem for the solutions built on FintechOS to comply with the requirements in the European digital identity domain,” comments Todi Pruteanu, VP of Ecosystem at FintechOS. “The result is a product capability that meets today’s remote identity proofing standards while delivering an intuitive customer experience.”

Ariadnext combined with IDnow in a €50 million deal a year ago to form a pan-European biometric ID verification platform.

