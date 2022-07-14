Princeton Identity offers advice for biometric upgrades to commercial real estate

Biometric identity solutions can be part of a premium experience for commercial property tenants and their visitors, according to Princeton Identity. The company has published a white paper to help real estate developers and management companies understand how.

‘Biometrics in Commercial Real Estate: Putting Possibilities into Practice’ begins with a review of the altered attitudes towards workplace safety and what makes an office welcoming. From there it proceeds to an overview of the advantages biometrics can provide in commercial buildings.

The white paper is written by Princeton CEO and Co-founder Bobby Varma and Paul Benne, who is president and founder of Sentinel Consulting.

Sentinel provides risk assessments, security master planning, technical and architectural security design, operations, and training for many of the most iconic commercial properties in the U.S., according to the announcement.

“Forward-thinking members of the commercial real estate sector are envisioning ways to enhance the user experience, but are not aware of the many ways in which biometrics can help to achieve their goals,” says Bobby Varma, CEO of Princeton Identity. “Paul and I hope that this whitepaper answers some of their questions, demystifies certain misconceptions, and plants some seeds regarding the possibilities the technology offers.”

Varma and Benne address some misconceptions about how biometrics work, and then present the technology’s possible applications for physical access control. The benefits of replacing cards, fobs or mobile credentials with biometrics are explored, along with the trade-offs.

Video surveillance and visitor management with biometrics are similarly considered, and guidance provided on choosing the right modality for a given deployment.

Varma recently discussed public attitudes towards biometrics and getting teams in different areas of a business to work together on the occasion of her Women in Biometrics award win.

Article Topics

access control | best practices | biometrics | Princeton Identity | video surveillance | visitor management | white paper