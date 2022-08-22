Google puts multimodal biometrics unlock on Pixels, Samsung gets faster fingerprint sensor

Several big names in smartphones have unveiled updates (or have been the object of rumors) regarding new biometrics within their devices.

9to5Google said Google intends to use the under-display fingerprint sensor of its Pixel models in conjunction with face unlock. SamMobile said Samsung will give the Galaxy S23 Ultra faster fingerprint sensors with a larger active area. Also, a patent spotted by Patently Apple suggests the temperature sensor in Galaxy Watch 5 devices will not be functional when the device launches. And finally, Goodix announced the new Xiaomi flagship smartphones carry the company’s fingerprint biometrics.

Multimodal biometrics for Google Pixel devices

Google is working on a version of Pixel face unlock that supports the under-display fingerprint sensor, reports 9to5Google.

According to the trade publication, the multimodal technology will lower the recognition threshold needed for fingerprint unlock when a face is at least partially recognized.

The technology seen by 9to5Google reportedly does not require additional hardware and is undergoing testing on both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. Because of this, it could also potentially be integrated within the Pixel 6a and other a-series devices.

The approach is supposedly more battery efficient while also addressing Google’s earlier face unlock issues.

The technology giant has not yet confirmed native face unlock will come to Pixel 7 devices.

Galaxy S23 Ultra to sport improved fingerprint biometrics

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra may integrate Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor, suggests a rumor passed by SamMobile.

From a technical standpoint, the 3D Sonic Max is a larger and more accurate fingerprint sensor than is found in Galaxy devices. Integration within Galaxy S23 Ultra devices would mean faster finger authentication and fewer false negatives.

It is important to notice that, while Galaxy biometric software was hacked last March, the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S22 was praised by experts for its precision, which reportedly outstripped fingerprint biometrics on the Pixel 6 line.

As for the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung has not announced when it will introduce the devices, but chances are that the company’s next Unpacked event will take place in the first couple of months of 2023.

Will Samsung reserve the 3D Sonic Max biometric sensor for its Ultra devices, or will the company integrate it within the S23 baseline models as well? Follow Biometric Update for more on that.

Galaxy Watch 5s temperature sensor yet to receive approval

The Watch 5’s recently announced temperature sensor has not yet received Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s approval.

The news comes from a new report by The Korea Herald, which suggests the Watch 5 line may not have a working sensor enabled upon launch next week (despite supporting the technology to do so).

The delay in getting approval from the ministry may mean the Apple Watch 8 may be the first commercial watch to feature a temperature sensor.

Apple also beat Samsung on sleep tracking features, which the Cupertino, Calif.-based firm has supported for a couple years.

Xiaomi’s flagships integrate Goodix’s fingerprint biometrics

The latest generation of Xiaomi’s phones carries fingerprint biometrics by Chinese consumer electronics supplier Goodix.

The company made the announcement in a video on Twitter August 11, showcasing a number of devices with biometric technologies.

These include a side-key capacitive fingerprint sensor for the MIX Fold 2 and an optical under-display finger sensor for the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition.

The video also shows that Goodix is providing Xiaomi with a health sensor able to measure heart rate and O2 levels in the blood. It is for the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro and the VersaSensor with in-ear detection and Force Touch for the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro.

The announcement comes months after Goodix reported a sharp decrease in revenues due to a number of factors.

Article Topics

biometric sensors | biometrics | consumer electronics | fingerprint biometrics | Goodix | Google | Samsung | smartphones | smartwatch