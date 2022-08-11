Industry experts propose tips on protecting digital ID after death

Experts in the digital ID security industry are highlighting the importance of securing one’s digital ID accounts, even after the death of the account holder.

In an article published by ACM News, David Clark, attorney and partner at The Clark Law Office in Michigan, U.S., writes of the risk of not protecting a person’s digital account after their death, saying content such as photos and other personal data could be exploited for marketing purposes.

Mary Writz, former vice president of identity and access management solutions provider ForgeRock, on her part says digital ID account security should be part of an individual’s estate planning. To her, not only is it important to list out all the important digital ID accounts one has, it is also vital to consider sharing account passwords with trusted ones or get them printed and included in a will. This allows the data and digital ID to be controlled, like a “digital power of attorney.”

Clark agrees with Writz on this, suggesting that “going old-school is recommended. Moreover, just as you would organize all your important documents such as insurance, banking statements, and wills, to be entrusted to your loved ones, be sure to include a list of access details to your digital accounts. Most importantly, you must utilize the account legacy features and options offered by some digital platforms.”

Writz also mentions the email as an important platform for managing accounts, as one can reset all their passwords using an email address.

Another expert view, as highlighted in the ACM News article, is from privacy expert at security solution company Avast, Emma McGowan, who opines that the best way to store account information, including ID documents, should be through a digital wallet.

Digital wallets can be stored in mobile phones or other mobile devices, and can be accessed at any time, and from anywhere.

Aside this, the expert also suggests the use of a password manager which can be used to store the passwords of all of a person’s digital accounts.

“All you have to remember is one master password to gain access to any login information that you need. They’ll also generate random passwords for you, either as a combination of letters and numbers or as unrelated words. Keeping your data trail clean isn’t only about your reputation – the junk you allow your devices to collect puts your internet privacy and security at risk,” McGowan says.

The industry insiders, above all, agree that it is important for people to keep their digital ID accounts safe, or at least clear their digital footprints when using the internet.

