OIX announces digital ID interoperability panels at Identity Trust Conference 2022

The Open Identity Exchange (OIX) has announced two new panels about global interoperability of digital ID for its upcoming Identity Trust Conference 2022, which will take place Thursday 29th September 2022 at the QEll Centre in London, UK.

The events, hosted by Daniel Goldschieder, CEO of open banking ecosystem yes.com, will try to answer the question: ‘How will a digital ID issued in one country enable legitimate access to services in another?’

According to OIX, global interoperability is one of the most important elements that must be achieved to enable digital ID success for everyone and one of the most challenging.

If achieved, the benefits for all involved, including governments, trust framework creators, and ID service providers will be significant.

The first of the two panels will explore the Global Assured Identity Network (GAIN) initiative, how the concept can enable global interoperability of digital IDs, and why it will benefit organizations investing in digital ID infrastructure.

The discussion will see the participation of Pieter Kassleman, principal program manager at Microsoft, Nuggets COO Seema Kinda Johnson, John Abbot, chief commercial officer at Yoti, and Marie Austenaa, head of digital identity at Visa.

The second panel will focus on the concept of Trust Framework Interoperability and include representatives from established trust frameworks, namely Siddarth Shetty representing Aadhaar from India, Ruth Puente from DIACC in Canada, and Jonas Brannvall from BankID Sweden.

As part of the panel, the digital ID experts will discuss the global interoperability of IDs across frameworks, the foundational challenges in achieving global interoperability, and how the GAIN initiative can help define the way interoperability will work.

“A lot of valuable work is underway to move forward on the issue of global interoperability so that we can ensure the vast benefits and potential of digital ID can reach everyone involved,” says OIX chief identity strategist Nick Mothershaw.

“The conference will provide a much-needed place for organizations in all sectors, be it finance, property, age verification, employment vetting, property rental, travel, or education, to gain clarity and ask the questions that still haven’t been answered for them.”

Biometric Update is a media partner of the event and Editor Frank Hersey, who also produces the new ID16.9 podcast, is moderating two of the conference’s panels.

Article Topics

conferences | digital ID | Global Assured Identity Network (GAIN) | Identity Trust Conference | interoperability | Open Identity Exchange | trust framework