New handheld device from Regula offers quick digital ID document verification

Forensic and digital ID verification company Regula has unveiled Regula 1031, the latest model of its handheld devices for quick, on-the-spot verification of digital ID documents such as biometric passports.

The pocket-sized, lightweight device can work in any environment and by using different lighting systems such as in infrared, to carry out ID document compliance and non-compliance checks.

With a 24x optical zoom capability, the device enables the reading of microprinted text on documents, and nanoprinting elements such as holograms, the company explains.

The device also comes with an RFID reading module which detects, identifies, and displays the type of RFID tag built in biometric passports and other documents. It is housed in a shockproof plastic body and displays battery charge level on its screen.

“When developing Regula 1031, we aimed to introduce our top-notch technologies to create a device capable of enabling experts to conduct high-quality analysis anytime and anywhere. The tiny yet powerful 1031 sets the new standard for compact devices,” Arif Mamedov, CEO of Regula Forensics, comments. “This is the first device on the market equipped with a display, 24x optical zoom, a complete set of light sources, including infrared, and other powerful features.”

In June, Regula announced its digital ID document verification solution was selected by Hungarian airline Wizz Air for airport passenger check-ins.

Habito sees increase in mortgage fraud detection with Resistant AI

UK online brokerage and lending services company Habito has reported a 30 percent increase in mortgage fraud detection thanks to the deployment of a document forensic solution from Resistant AI.

With Resistant AI, it became easier for Habito to assess document authenticity during the mortgage application process using forensic analysis techniques, leading to a drop in fraudulent practices including document forgery, serial fraud, synthetic identities, bots, account takeovers, money laundering, and unknown financial threats operating at scale, states a company announcement.

“Resistant AI identifies manipulated documentation far faster and far more accurately than we humans can and also brings us to conclusions faster and with more confidence,” says Matthew Willis, Habito financial crime investigator.

“This has broadened our horizons to the risks that exist with digital documentation, whereas before, we were stumbling in the dark. They have helped us to drastically reduce both the time it takes to catch fraud and the amount of fraud that makes it past us to lenders.”

