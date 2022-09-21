Veridos CEO doubles down on customer-centric approach to expand business

Veridos’ CEO Marc-Julian Siewert took his post in January 2022 after roughly two years of working at the company as its Chief Operating Officer.

After settling into his new position, Siewert tells Biometric Update about Veridos’ current efforts in the biometric space, the company’s current partnerships, and its future plans.

A three-pronged strategy

When Siewert became Veridos’ CEO in January, he said the company’s strategy was focused on three points. The first was to work out a clear plan to foster further growth and make the company more resilient to geopolitical development, tensions, and volatile market environments.

Second, Siewert wanted to give colleagues and everyone at Veridos the necessary environment to be successful and have room to grow.

“At Veridos, we always go the extra mile and have an exceptionally strong team spirit. I wanted to continuously encourage and reward these special characteristics because they cannot be taken for granted.”

Finally, Siewert wanted to focus on driving an even more customer-centric approach.

Veridos’ role in the Valid USA acquisition

Last July, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), Veridos’ parent company, acquired Valid USA to accelerate its growth in the U.S.

G+D took over local payment card production facilities from Valid, and the integration with Veridos further expanded the company’s existing physical driver’s license business.

“It was my first M&A transaction as CEO of the company, so signing the acquisition agreement was certainly a very exciting moment for me,” Siewert admits.

The CEO also explains his personal top priority now is to make sure that all transitions necessary as part of the acquisition are smooth and pleasant for both customers and employees.

“We are truly looking forward to combining the strength of both the Veridos teams and Valid USA Identity teams. I was thrilled to meet the people behind Valid, and we are looking forward to working together collaboratively and further strengthening our position.”

From a business point of view, Siewert says the move is a very important milestone for Veridos and plays a vital role in its U.S. growth strategy.

“The market offers significant potential for state-of-the-art products – products that are already in the Veridos and Valid ID portfolios and have gained worldwide recognition.”

With the acquisition, Siewert explains that Veridos is doubling its market share in the U.S. driver’s license market, thereby becoming more competitive.

“This is an honor for our local teams, and we will ensure they are equipped to deliver the best service levels in the market. At the same time, we are also geared to engage in the production of additional sovereign documents in the future.”

Veridos’ next steps

Moving forward, Siewert says Veridos intends to enhance its biometric product and solution portfolio, its service and maintenance offerings, and the quality of the service they deliver to customers.

“For everyone at Veridos, it is key to provide ‘peace of mind’ to our clients based on the best service level in our markets.”

Siewert explains how he often hops on a plane, sometimes spontaneously, to get an impression of local conditions, needs, and requirements on site.

“I believe that this personal commitment is key to satisfactorily fulfilling the long-lasting partnerships in our industry – for us, the customer, but also the citizen to whom our products provide access to the modern world in the physical and digital space.”

According to Siewert, facilitating transactions in many different areas of life and enabling individuals to travel, work abroad, and make a living is truly inspiring.

“I really admire Veridos’ purpose and what our work means for citizens in so many places. At Veridos, we strongly believe that a unique legal identity is a human right and should be accessible to everyone no matter where they are. It opens the doors to the physical and virtual worlds.”

Siewert joined Veridos in a moment of substantial growth for the company. G+D reported in April overall improvements in its finances throughout 2021. More recently, Veridos also participated in ID4Africa 2022, showcasing the latest updates of its VeriDNA biometric solution.

