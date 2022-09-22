Workshop on face image quality added to IFPC event as biometrics standard progresses

A second edition of the Face Image Quality Workshop hosted last November by the European Association for Biometrics will be held this coming November as work towards an international standard draws towards its conclusion.

The upcoming event is being hosted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) and the EAB.

ISO/IEC SC37 Working Group 3 is now seeking comments on the fifth working draft to revise ISO/IEC 29794-5.

The standard in development is based on the ISO/IEC 39794-5 standard for ‘Extensible biometric data interchange formats – Part 5: Face image data,’ NTNU Professor Christoph Busch explains in an email announcing the 2022 Workshop.

Comments are sought on the working draft, with a deadline of October 3, 2022. The standard is expected to be finalized as early as the beginning of 2024, and play a key role in some government procurement criteria.

The Face Image Quality Workshop 2022 will take place as a session during the NIST International Face Performance Conference (IFPC) which will be held November 15 to 17.

Experts are able to send comments directly to SC37 WG3 during the early stages of the standard development process. Later in the process, comments must be based on the consensus of experts who make up the national bodies that vote on the progression of the standard.

The NIST-IFPC event will also include discussion of the FRVT Specific Image Defect Detection track.

Work on the new standard was discussed extensively during the 2021 Workshop, along with the experiences of system operators performing image assessments in the field.

