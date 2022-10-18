Apple biometrics developments: iris in VR headset; heartrate, blood oxygen in glass laptops

Rumor has it Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will contain iris recognition cameras and movement trackers that will enable easy login and payments for users (or sharers) of the hardware that could cost US$4,000 when it is expected to debut in 2023, reported The Information. In response, Patently Apple has published a roundup of all its coverage of Apple’s patents – biometric and otherwise – that have led up to this.

A miniature camera in a VR/AR headset, such as those developed by IriTech, could constantly track eye movement to both follow a user’s attentions and make their avatar’s eye movements more accurate, and could decode iris biometrics to verify the wearer’s identity for any use in the metaverse such as payments. Biometrics in the metaverse seem increasingly unavoidable.

Patently Apple has posted 370 Apple patents covering the firm’s activities on headsets and smartglasses, including iris biometrics, even via under-display sensors for the iPhone or via developments of the Touch Bar range.

Apple’s patents did not describe the use of iris biometrics for head mounted display/device authorization, but Patently Apple notes that the biometric patents for iPhone and iMac did, “So it’s a not a leap to believe that Apple will use this in their future headset at some point in time.”

Glass-bodied laptops for biometric monitoring, palm ID

A new patent application covered by Patently Apple describes future laptops with glass surfaces that house not just Touch ID sensors, but larger arrays possibly for palm biometrics or to monitor other biometrics such as heart rate, body temperature and even blood oxygen levels.

Diagrams included in the patent filing for a ‘Device Having Integrated Interface System,’ application number 20220326777, show the sensors located in the palm rest area in front of the current location of keyboards on MacBooks.

The laptop designs would offer virtual keyboards or other control arrays depending on how the computer is being used. A magnetically attached physical keyboard could be attached. The glass top for the keyboard or interface part of the laptop may also allow for wireless charging through it.

The CCO of ECG/EKG monitoring B-Secur, Ben Carter, explained to Biometric Update earlier this year how heart rate patterns could be used for user authentication or constant worker health monitoring, or even presence.

Biometric device unlocking

People firmly ensconced in Apple’s walled orchard can use biometrics in one of their devices to unlock another device, describes Macworld.

With a few tweaks to settings, users can unlock an iPhone with an Apple Watch and vice versa, and unlock a Mac via an Apple Watch. Proximity (10 meters, 33 feet) and somewhat specific use cases are required.

