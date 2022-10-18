Iris biometrics deployed by PayEye for retail payments, GalvanEyes for financial services

Polish computer retail chain Komputronik has announced a new biometrics partnership with PayEye, a provider of iris recognition solutions.

As part of the collaboration, a pilot will enable customers to pay for goods with iris recognition at one of the Komputronik chain’s stores in Wrocław, southwest Poland.

From a technical standpoint, the move will see the deployment of the eyePOS 2.0 payment solution, capable of scanning customers’ iris biometrics, alongside the new PayEye app, which users will have to use to enroll and associate a bank card to their account.

“Poland is at the forefront in terms of non-cash payments,” comments Marcin Mordak, sales network director at Komputronik.

“I am glad we are the first large network to implement this service. For now, we start with a pilot program. The first eyePOS terminals can be used in our salon at the Korona Shopping Center in Wrocław.”

The second deployment of the iris biometric technology is scheduled for November at the Magnolia Shopping Center, also in Wrocław.

The partnership with Komputronik comes roughly a year after PayEye presented its eyePOS 2.0 terminal at the GITEX Technology Week event in Dubai.

GalvanEyes partners with Axiom Bank

GalvanEyes has announced it is working with Florida’s Axiom Bank to deploy a custom iris biometric device for touchless and highly-secure authentication across the financial services industry.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of biometric authentication in both the consumer and enterprise sectors and streamline the authentication process for users while also increasing the security of financial transactions.

GalvanEyes was established as the exclusive distributor of EyeLock’s iris biometric solutions for certain verticals in the U.S., and a non-exclusive distributor for other verticals and markets. The deal was formed after the largest shareholder in EyeLock parent Voxx considered purchasing a stake in the iris biometrics subsidiary, and instead created the distributor.

“Our goal is to inspire and empower others to collectively work with, develop, and deploy biometrics to the Financial Industry – a future that is grounded in trust and innovation,” says GalvanEyes CEO Allen Ibaugh.

“With this partnership, we demonstrate a commitment to delivering the safest and most comprehensive set of authentication technology.”

Mike Coyne, Axiom Bank EVP and chief information officer, echoed Ibaugh’s perspective, adding that the new collaboration reflects the next step in both companies’ commitment to industry-leading security through a touchless environment.

“Axiom Banking strategy has always focused on delivering the most cutting-edge technology and secure authentication for staff and customers,” Coyne adds. “We are thrilled to work with GalvanEyes to help expand and scale the adoption of biometric authentication at Axiom Bank and across the entire industry.”

