Lolly launches biometric age estimation software for hospitality applications

Hospitality technology provider Lolly has launched a new facial analysis system designed to help providers automate the process of verifying a customer’s age.

Called LollyVerify, the biometric software estimates the age of individuals purchasing age-restricted products, according to a list of flagged items within the Lolly database. If the age estimated is below the set threshold, a staff member is prompted to check the customer’s age.

Lolly also provides a range of point-of-sale devices and digital signage solutions for retailers and hospitality businesses.

“With a requirement in hospitality to check the age of a customer buying age-restricted items, LollyVerify will make the whole process much faster and easier. And, more importantly, it will ensure it happens every time,” comments Lolly CEO Peter Moore.

The company also said the system is built using an age estimation algorithm and measures face biometrics without ever storing images. The system has been independently certified to the ACCS 1:2020 Technical Requirements for Age Estimation Technologies, according to the announcement.

ITL was certified to the ACCS requirements last year, and its MyCheckr solution appears to work similarly to the one described by Lolly.

“We are focused on improving the customer’s digital journey in hospitality and automating processes wherever possible,” explains Moore.

“The future of hospitality will be centered around AI and machine learning, and increasingly we are seeing these being integrated into mainstream products. We’ll continue to evolve at Lolly to meet the demands of the customer – bringing exciting products such as LollyVerify into our digital suite.”

The hospitality sector is not the only one where businesses are stepping up their efforts to verify users’ ages. In fact, the technology has been recently deployed around the world by supermarkets, cannabis retailers, and metaverse providers.

