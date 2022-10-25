Singaporean facial recognition firm XRVision gets funding to enter new markets

A Singapore-based facial recognition and video analytics startup XRVision has had additional investment from Luxembourger outfit Boundary Holding, with the founder of the latter Rajat Khare also joining XRVision’s board of directors to push its market expansion agenda.

Boundary Holding is a deep tech funding venture focused on promoting entrepreneurship and investment in early stage/seed stage startups across IOT, algorithmic trading, artificial intelligence and big data analytics.

Going by an announcement, Boundary Holding will help XRVision extend its facial recognition and video analytics solutions into new markets.

“We value the potential of XRVision’s AI-based technology in recognizing faces, whilst extracting actionable data to maintain public order, and its ability to expand into various industries to assure safety,” said Khare.

XRVision uses its state-of-the-art computer vision and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and human resource expertise in tackling some of the complex security problems faced by governments and business enterprises.

Boundary Holding is a regular investor of XRVision. In 2018, the company said it was pumping in an unrevealed amount of money to enable the facial recognition and video analytics solution provider to expand its presence into new markets.

In March 2019, Boundary Holding also announced another investment round as reported by The Singapore Tech.

Article Topics

biometrics | Boundary Holding | facial recognition | funding | investment | Singapore | video analytics | XRVision