US air transport association renews contract to perform biometrics collection for TSA

The National Air Transportation Association – Compliance Services has signed on for another five-year partnership with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

The association will continue to perform biometrics collection, pre-enrollment and enrollment for certain groups of commercial, business, and general air travelers. NATACS also will provide secure data transmission and the distribution of results for crew members, flight training candidates and others.

It also processes biographical information for commercial, business and general-aviation companies. The association has partnered with the TSA on this for 20 years. The TSA has not made public the value of the deal.

The work done by its 350 agents globally has earned the organization trusted status as a fingerprint processing facility.

NATACS carries out biometric employee background check contracts for the Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies, in addition to the TSA.

The company also provides background checks for aviation crew members, competing with Telos and others.

Article Topics

aviation security | background checks | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | government purchasing | identity verification | NATA Compliance Services | TSA | United States