3D data, biometric ‘enjoyment detection,’ advanced touchscreens coming to cars

Automakers are dedicating more funds and cabin space to biometrics.

According to an company-submitted article in trade publication EETimes, 3D time-of-flight (ToF) cameras are getting popular. They can be integrated within vehicles for several purposes, including access to private data, driver monitoring and advanced airbags.

ToF cameras use infrared light to create a 2D grayscale image, then, reading the distance information in every pixel, a 3D version.

ToF technologies have been used for biometric identification quite extensively, in face and fingerprint recognition applications.

The EETimes piece, written by the senior product marketing manager at Infineon, suggests that the possibilities of 3D sensing go beyond biometrics and tracking movement. The executive says sensing can also be used for occupant detection and classification, including height and weight estimations.

“ToF also offers completely new convenience use cases,” according to the article. It “can track the spine position of the passenger, offering the option to recommend a healthier seat position, to activate the massage seat or to provide fitness tips to relax the back at a pause during a long ride.”

Infineon is working on these technologies via partnerships with Precise Biometrics and with Idex Biometrics.

Abarth pilots face biometrics for ‘enjoyment detection’

Vehicle maker Abarth is testing face biometric code able to note if drivers and passengers are having fun, reports trade publication autoevolution.

The trials were done in collaboration with Loughborough University. Dale Esliger tested the technology with volunteers at the Mallory Park racetrack in the United Kingdom.

During the experiment, participants were in the passenger seat next to a professional driver driving an Abarth F595, 595 Esseesse and 595 Competizione.

According to the test results, the most prominent feeling during a hot lap was happiness, experienced by drivers (31.8 percent) and passengers (35.4 percent). Apparent emotion captured via the biometric cameras was paired with heart rate captured using a Polar H10 and an Empatica E4 sensor on their wrists.

It has yet to be determined if the technology will be tested further. Biometric Update has reached out to Abarth to inquire about the next steps of this technology.

Geely unveils new EV brand with voice and face biometrics

A new electric vehicle model made by Zeekr with multimodal biometrics has been spotted by The Car Guide. Geely, which owns the brand, says Zeekrs will not leave China.

Zeekr released its first vehicle, a wagon called the 001, last year. The brand is unveiling a minivan, the 009. The vehicle reportedly offers an extended range of 702 or 822 km (436 to 511 miles) per charge, depending on which battery is chosen, 116kWh or 140kWh.

The minivan features at least 20 cameras or sensors and supports both face and voice recognition via a dedicated artificial intelligence assistant. The vehicle also has a 15.6-inch (40 cm) entertainment screen and a massaging captain’s chairs in the second row.

Goodix unveils touchscreen tech with biometrics for cars

Fingerprint sensor and touchscreen hardware maker Goodix has announced it intends to get more aggressive in the auto market.

Writing in a blog post, the company unveiled a new single-chip for touchscreen created for use within vehicles.

The GA687X chip supports displays ranging from 12.3 to 27 inches (31 to 69 cm) and is designed to enable a more immersive experience.

The 250Hz chip has a minimum 10-millisecond response to minimize latency.

The component also includes Goodix’s proprietary anti-interference technology to achieve high electromagnetic magnetic compatibility performance.

The new solution comes two years after Goodix completed the Dream Chip acquisition aimed at boosting the production of integrated microprocessors for autonomous vehicles.

More recently, the company integrated some of its fingerprint biometrics sensors with Xiaomi’s flagship phones.

