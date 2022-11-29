Aratek introduces new biometric kiosk for border control at Bangkok conference

Taiwan-based security and biometrics provider Aratek will showcase its digital ID and biometrics-focused solutions including a new self-service kiosk, which can reportedly read multiple IDs and e-passports via a document scanner, at the 6th Border Management and Identity Conference (BMIC) in Bangkok, Thailand.

The kiosk also offers a sizable touchscreen to provide a user-friendly registration experience and the biometric solution features an automatic height-adjusting camera system that reportedly captures face images according to ICAO standards, as well as an FBI-certified fingerprint scanner.

The kiosks also integrate Aratek’s liveness detection technology, designed to thwart spoofing attempts and improve security, according to the company announcement.

At BMIC 2022, Aratek will also demonstrate the capabilities of its Truface solution that brings together the company’s BA8300 face biometrics terminal and its manager software to deliver both access control and attendance management capabilities.

Other solutions that the security firm intends to show at the conference include handheld biometric terminals, biometrics tablets and fingerprint scanners.

“As cross-border mobility starts to pick up again in a post-pandemic world, Aratek’s innovative solutions will be at the forefront, helping authorities do a better job at managing and controlling borders with the use of digital identity,” comments Samuel Wu, Aratek’s VP for international business division.

Aratek is currently showcasing its solutions at Paris Trustech 2022. The BMIC event will take place next week, between 7 and 9 December.

Aratek | biometrics | border security | document reader | face biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | kiosk