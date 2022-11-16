Idex books $2M order of fingerprint sensors for Idemia biometric payment cards

A $2 million-plus order of fingerprint sensors has been placed with Idex Biometrics by Idemia, representing a significant step for both Idex and biometric payment cards.

The order is the largest to date for TrustedBio sensors, and is expected to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2023.

Idex and Idemia announced a full-scale biometric payment card rollout by a major UAE bank at the beginning of November, which is part of an overall acceleration the partners say they see in the market for biometric payment cards. Since that announcement, Idex has also announced a rollout in Turkey planned for the first half of 2023. A UK issuer is also planning to launch biometric payment cards with Idex’ technology in the new year.

“This order from our partner Idemia reflects the increasing demand for biometric payment cards powered by Idex Biometrics TrustedBio technology. Idemia has come to market with a superior solution which is gaining traction as banks begin to launch large-scale biometric card programs globally,” comments Vince Graziani, CEO of Idex Biometrics.

The order for $2 million or more is particularly noteworthy immediately on the heels of a Q3 earnings report showing $928,000 in the quarter for Idex.

Volume orders of Idex’ fingerprint biometric sensors have been increasing in regularity, with a 300,000-unit order from Zwipe in late-2020 followed by two volume orders from Asian partners and then a production order from Idemia a year ago.

Graziani discussed the increase in volumes of biometric payment cards being issued in an interview with Biometric Update earlier this year.

Article Topics

biometric cards | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint sensors | IDEMIA | Idex Biometrics