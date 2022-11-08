Linxens takes majority stake in Sweden’s Nile to boost healthcare wearables development

Linxens is acquiring a majority stake in Nile, a company that makes printed electronics, NFC and wearable solutions for the medical market.

Sweden-based Nile will leverage France-headquartered Linxens’ technology and industrial footprint to manufacture smart patches and wearables, while Linxens will use Nile’s expertise and products to accelerate its healthcare innovations, according to an announcement.

New healthcare applications developed by Linxens will focus on serving the patient services for chronic disease management and homecare.

Biometrics are not explicitly mentioned in the announcement, but Linxens also invested in a fingerprint biometric sensor workshop in Mantes-la-Jolie, France earlier this year.

As part of the same deal, QiXi Industrial Technology, which is partially owned by Nile, will become a fully-owned company within Nile. Detailed terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

“The world of medical care is evolving towards increased remote patient monitoring, real-life data requirements, and general connectivity,” says Yvan Malepart, SVP of global sales and marketing at Linxens. “The unique know-how of Linxens in this field, plus our expertise in large-scale production, combined with Nile’s experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and recognized capabilities in this space creates a unique new Healthcare actor. We together will contribute to moving the standards of care and developing new solutions, addressing unmet needs in multiple areas including point of care diagnostic and medical grade wearable devices.”

Malepart has also been appointed Chairman of the Board at Nile.

“With Nile’s highly advanced and technical machinery and healthcare culture, we will make our ambition a reality: enabling innovation for better health!” comments Linxens CEO Cuong H. Duong. “Together, we will become a major player in a critical industry.”

Linxens partnered with Idex Biometrics on the development and adoption of biometric smart cards this past June.

Article Topics

acquisitions | biometrics | healthcare | Linxens | wearables