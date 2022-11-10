Okta’s all about phishing including biometrics phishing prevention

Digital ID management service firm Okta has a lot going on in the final quarter of the year.

In an exclusive interview with the trade publication Protocol, Okta CEO Todd McKinnon is giving his FastPass passwordless authentication enabler the softest of soft launches. FastPass is not due for several weeks.

Also, this week, the company said it is adding capabilities to Workforce Identity Cloud. Okta also is pushing its Customer Identity Cloud out the door.

But McKinnon is not talking about that right now. FastPass, which is “in an early access preview,” according to Protocol, foresees a day when phishing criminals go for login credentials that are tied to biometrics.

He is quoted saying Okta is working “to make even the biometric authenticators more anti-phishing.”

It will offer some defense for any managed device as well as unmanaged devices including those running MacOS, Android and Windows.

McKinnon said that FastPass binds biometric login credentials to the person’s device, which prevents them from being shared.

Meanwhile, Workforce Identity is getting anti-phishing features protecting against attack regardless of an employee’s position or the resource. Okta also is grouping access management, governance and privileged capabilities. It should lower a company’s threat profile.

Okta also introduced its AuthO-based Customer Identity Cloud for builders of SaaS and Consumer apps.

The consumer version has passkey support, offers highly regulated identities and operates as a security center.

The SaaS version features Workforce Enterprise Connection and enables companies to manage and model business-customer ID as organizations.

