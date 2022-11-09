Partners integrate Yoti, OCR Labs, IDnow selfie biometrics for compliant checks, onboarding

Sterling and Yoti have partnered to work on an integrated digital identity verification workflow for hiring processes in the EMEA and APAC regions.

The plan is to develop digital identities that job applicants can securely share with various businesses and organizations to cover a range of use cases.

Yoti’s biometrics allow digital identity verification to be integrated into the hiring process, and followed by background checking from Sterling. This strengthens the applicant checks, according to an announcement, while reducing or eliminating reliance on paper documents and simplifying employee onboarding.

“This partnership will provide our clients with an exclusive, fully-integrated digital identity solution that will streamline and simplify identity verification in hiring processes and improve the accuracy of background checks,” comments Sterling CEO Josh Peirez.

“We can offer companies the most comprehensive, secure, and efficient employment checks,” says Yoti CEO Robin Tombs. “By adopting an ‘identity first’ approach, employers can be confident the correct person is applying for the job, and benefit from a smooth onboarding process. Our digital identity checks will streamline background screening and improve efficiencies throughout the hiring process.”

Sterling plans to begin rolling out the service to its clients and their candidates in 2023, starting in the UK.

OCR Labs partners for compliant UK DBS checks

OCR Labs Global is partnering with Synectics Solutions to provide right to work checks in the UK using the latter’s SynID digital identity verification solution.

The partners say the solution can also be used for right to rent checks.

OCR Labs provides the real-time document verification, fraud detection and face biometrics matching, which combined with SynID’s fraud consortium data provide an end-to-end solution compliant with Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework’s (DIATF) standards and accredited for Good Practice Guide (GPG) 45.

“We needed to make sure we could help our customers like Reed Screening deliver an end-to-end employment solution, with OCR Labs Global’s market-leading ID Verification in partnership with SynID’s data capabilities,” says OCR Labs Global General Manager Russ Cohn.

IDnow chosen for compliant onboarding to online gaming sites

IDnow’s document verification and selfie biometrics have been selected by online gaming operator Eyas Gaming to deploy biometric customer onboarding and automated identity verification

Eyas currently has gaming licenses in the UK and Malta, and is going through the process to get one in Germany.

“We were looking for a solution that is scalable to allow us to expand into different markets, while providing a secure and fast verification process for our players,” states Eyas Gaming Managing Director Rory Howard. “Together with IDnow, we are now ready to provide an even safer and more convenient verification for our players. Thanks to this collaboration, we are fully ready to take on the UK gaming market, while already looking towards Germany and building an industry-leading team to roll out our services there.”

IDnow Director of Global Gaming for the UK and Ireland Roger Redfearn-Tyrzyk says the company’s AutoIdent solution makes KYC an enabler rather than a burden for Eyas.

“Our product is developed by and for the iGaming industry, ensuring we don’t cut corners and provide a solution that is tailor-made to every operator’s needs whether the solution is fully automated or hybrid,” he adds.

A video on the IDnow site clearly depicts the use of Facetec’s ZoOm for biometric liveness detection.

Article Topics

background checks | biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | IDnow | OCR Labs | onboarding | selfie biometrics | Sterling Identity | Yoti