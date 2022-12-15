EU pilot funded to test biometric payments from digital wallets

The European Commission has announced that it will fund a multi-national and multi-company consortium as part of a larger pilot project involving an ambitious regional digital wallet program.

Many European Union leaders have wanted to see created an ID wallet, particularly one that transact payments. The pilot – one of four — is due to launch in March.

The consortium will be led by NOBID, also known as the Nordic-Baltic eID Project. Funding will come from the EU Commission’s Digital Europa Programme.

Technology players in the project include Thales and iProov.

iProov CEO Andrew Bud says in a company announcement that the project will prove that Verifiable Credentials and biometrics can address emerging challenges in payments.

Nations participating in the consortium will be representatives and business leaders from Norway, Latvia, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Italy and Latvia.

Financial companies, including banks, in Germany, Norway, Denmark, Italy and Iceland will part of the effort. But members will be from seemingly far afield. Latvia State Radio and Television will participate, for example.

This pilot and the other three will work with the European Digital Identity Wallet, integrating into national electronic ID programs in the EU.

NOBID has a running start on this project. It is already part of the Nordic Council of Ministers’ effort to harmonize digital IDs in eight Nordic and Baltic nations. Others in the pilot will build on NOBID’s infrastructure.

