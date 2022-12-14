Id3 biometric liveness detection startup Face-Alive emerges with planned CES appearance

Biometric liveness detection startup Face-Alive is planning to present its product at CES 2023 in Las Vegas at the beginning of next year.

Face-Alive is a presentation attack detection collaboration between id3 Technologies, Me Group and Gipsa-Lab, which id3 Technology and Partnerships Manager Laurent Lepetit tells Biometric Update in an email started at the beginning of 2022. The initiative was kicked off by the French ‘R&D Booster’ innovation funding program.

“The development started 6 months ago and it should continue until the end of 2023 for the launch of the final product,” Lepetit explains.

Id3 brings its expertise in developing biometric algorithms, ME Group contributes ID document checking technology, and Gipsa-Lab provides research capabilities.

ME Group’s PAD technology for ID document enrollment passed testing from CLR Labs earlier this year.

Gipsa-Lab is a joint research unit run by CNRS, Grenoble-INP and the University of Grenoble Alpes.

“Face-Alive technology combines several algorithms to enhance the robustness of the system against artifact presentation or video stream injection attacks,” Lepetit says. “For example, for 3D face capture, we use a “lateralization” system by lighting to obtain the relief of the face. We are also working on a technology to discern the blood volume pulse. The objective is that these different technologies can work from a regular camera.”

The company website emphasizes Face-Alive’s low bona fide presentation classification error rate (BPCER) and ability to recognize deepfakes.

“The technology is not yet mature for the market but we hope to be able to look for integrators or work directly with customers by the end of 2023,” says Lepetit.

CES 2023 runs January 5 to January 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | CES | Face-Alive | id3 Technologies | ME Group | presentation attack detection | spoof detection