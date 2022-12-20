Idemia biometrics roll out at airports in Abu Dhabi, Singapore and California

Next50 has begun implementing its facial recognition system at Abu Dhabi International Airport, with biometric solutions from Idemia and SITA deployed at some self-service bag drop points, immigration e-gates, and flight boarding gates.

Eventually, the system is planned for expansion to all passenger touchpoints throughout the airport.

The gradual deployment of biometrics throughout the airport was announced in November. Once complete, it is intended to simplify the passenger experience for greater convenience and shorter wait times.

“Once the project is fully realized, the airport will be the only airport in the region with biometric solutions implemented across all customer touchpoints, contributing to Abu Dhabi Airport’s vision to become the operator of the most technology-driven airport in the world, providing a seamless journey to all its passengers,” comments Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, MD and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports. “We are proud to be joining forces with Idemia and SITA and offering our expertise in artificial intelligence and data sciences to make this initiative a reality.”

“We are in admiration of the UAE’s technologically driven growth trajectory and are proud to be participating in this incredible transformation and being part of the success story of Abu Dhabi International Airport,” states Idemia UAE Executive Director Osama Al Makharmeh. “This partnership harnesses contactless biometric technology that gives users an unrivalled airport experience without letting up one jot on security. This bears out our capacity to constantly innovate to safeguard passenger trust and help pave the way for even smoother and more secure future travel.”

Changi Airport launches Idemia biometric gates for people with wheelchairs or children

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has deployed iris and face biometrics to automated lanes specifically for use by people in wheelchairs and family groups at Changi Airport.

The Special Assistance Lane (SAL) can process family groups of up to four at a time, according to the announcement.

The project is part of the New Clearance Concept (NCC), and was developed in consultation with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) and Changi Airport Group (CAG). Simulations and workshops explored challenges around lane width, and the placement and angle of scanners for traveller passports and biometrics.

ICA officers will be present to assist passengers in using the SAL, but the agency expects manual review time to be significantly reduced.

“The SAL is a new initiative that allows travellers who require wheelchairs and family groups to also enjoy the smooth and seamless convenience of self-clearance using automated lanes,” explains ICA Head of New Clearance Concept Office Superintendent Tan Kah Wee. “ICA is now one step closer to realising the NCC, where automated clearance will be the norm.”

Biometric capture devices from Idemia were deployed at Changi Airport earlier this year, and at the time the company noted its involvement in the “family lane” concept within the NCC, which was still being planned at the time.

Idemia I&S rolls out third TSA PreCheck enrollment location

Idemia Identity & Security North America has launched its new TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative is now live at Ontario International Airport in Southern California.

The process, open to Americans with a flight ticket once they pass through security, takes five minutes or less, and grants most travelers a Known Traveler Number in three to five days, according to Homeland Security Today.

The dedicated lanes for TSA PreCheck customers held the wait times of 92 percent of passengers under 5 minutes in November, the report says.

The initiative is also live at Orlando International and Austin-Bergstrom International Airports.

“On-site TSA PreCheck enrollment at ONT delivers ultimate enrollment convenience to ticketed travelers as they are waiting to board their flight. If you are just hanging around the gate, use five of those minutes to enroll and get it out of the way. You may even be able to get your KTN number in time for your return trip,” says Lisa Sullivan, SVP for travel and transport at Idemia I&S North America

Indians urged to avoid delays with Digi Yatra

Passengers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has been experiencing long wait times due to congestion, PTI reports via Devdiscourse.

The situation has prompted Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh to urge passengers to use the Digi Yatra system to go through automated checks with face biometrics.

Other measures put in place to reduce the duration of passengers’ airport journeys include two new entry gates and revised departure times and locations.

Article Topics

biometrics | face biometrics | IDEMIA | Idemia North America | India | Singapore | United States