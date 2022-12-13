SIA and NTNU survey practitioners on Privacy by Design in national digital ID

The Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have partnered to conduct a survey on the implementation of Privacy by Design principles within National Digital Identity Systems (NDIS).

The survey’s main objective is to examine practitioners’ “knowledge of,” “attitudes towards,” and “practices for” when integrating privacy by design principles into the development of digital identity systems,” according to a press release shared with Biometric Update.

Regarding the target audience, the research is to gather responses from government agencies that manage or issue digital credentials or suppliers of ID system components and infrastructures.

SIA and NTNU confirmed the 10-minute survey aims at an even split between managerial and technical roles.

Participation in the survey is anonymous, but respondents may choose to receive an exclusive copy of the study’s results with a full report on the correlation between knowledge, attitude and practice when it comes to privacy by design.

The SIA launched a new program for recognizing digital ID vendors compliant with OSIA’s specifications at ID4Africa’s annual general meeting earlier this year. This followed the launch of a collaborative effort earlier in 2022 between the SIA and NTNU to embed privacy by design principles into OSIA.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital identity | national ID | Privacy by Design | Secure Identity Alliance