Identomat passes level 2 biometric PAD compliance test from iBeta

Biometric onboarding and KYC solution provider Identomat has announced it has received confirmation of ISO/IEC 30107-03 compliance after passing a presentation attack detection (PAD) iBeta Level 2 audit.

As part of the testing procedure, which aims to assess the performance and reliability of biometric liveness systems, Identomat’s algorithms were pitted against various types and forms of spoofing attempts. These include 3D-printed and curved masks, silicone and paper masks, ‘CrazyTalk’ video avatars, and pre-recorded videos of real subjects.

From a technical standpoint, the ISO 30107-3 framework measures biometric systems’ false acceptance rate (FAR) and false rejection rate (FRR) at the point of presentation. Compliance requires that both metrics are below certain thresholds.

According to Identomat, passing the evaluation is a testament to the fact that the company’s biometric algorithms have reached a high level of spoof resistance in both controlled and uncontrolled environments.

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement as it shows our team’s dedication to providing top-quality, reliable solutions and services to our partners and their customers,” comments Rezo Imnadze, CTO and co-founder of Identomat.

“Obtaining the ISO 30107-03 standard after passing the rigorous iBeta level 2 test demonstrates our technology’s quality and effectiveness against spoofing attacks.”

The achievement comes exactly one year after Identomat raised $3.2 million in a Seed Round. Just last week, the company partnered with Ukrainian compliance technology provider YouControl.

