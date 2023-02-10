Aratek rolls out ‘TruFace’ biometric access control system

Biometric security provider Aratek has shared details about its new biometric access control software. ‘Aratek TruFace’ is described as a comprehensive biometric offering which will improve clients’ access control security and workforce management efficiency.

The complete solution is a combination of Aratek’s state-of-the-art ‘Aratek BA8300’ facial recognition terminal and the ‘Aratek TruFace Manager’ software platform results in an intuitive and robust access control system for any business, according to an announcement from the company.

The Truface software or integrated solution can be deployed for various use cases including visitor management and time attendance tracking, and is appropriate for sectors such as education, government, healthcare, business, law enforcement, retail, and hospitality.

Aratek TruFace was launched last August, and can be easily integrated with existing security infrastructure to streamline access control with a single biometric access platform.

“Our API and SDK make it super easy to integrate its applications with your security infrastructure, like video surveillance or alarm systems, plus HR management platforms like attendance tracking and payroll systems,” says Samuel Wu, Aratek’s VP for International Business Division.

Explaining the functionality of Aratek TruFace, the official says the facial recognition terminal, which is connected to the software manager, supports multi-factor authentication with fingerprint, RFID card, barcode, and facial recognition, which can enable secure access and maximize usability across multiple applications.

‘Aratek TruFace Manager’ software platform, on the other hand, gives administrators full control over device management, device diagnostics, access control rule setting, and attendance tracking.

“The Aratek TruFace provides a painless biometric access control and attendance tracking solution that anyone can use almost out of the box – without need for lengthy training or complicated set-up so you can enjoy better security and efficiency in no time.”

Wu adds that “users can gain access by having their faces, fingerprints, or RFID cards scanned, or in combination modes, adding an additional layer of security to protected areas.”

The solution is available for Android and iOS phones with remote management features.

Aratek showcased some of its digital ID and biometric solutions including a new self-service kiosk the 6th Border Management and Identity Conference last December.

Article Topics

access control | Aratek | biometrics | facial recognition | time and attendance | visitor management